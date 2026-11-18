Starting January 1, 2027, users who sell goods through OLX Delivery will be required to verify their identity using “Dii.” This is due to new rules governing the taxation of income earned on digital platforms.

This change will not affect buyers. At the same time, verification itself does not mean that tax will be automatically assessed.

Key taxation conditions:

Up to 2,000 euros per year — income from the sale of goods on all digital platforms will not be taxed. There will be no limit on the number of transactions, and no tax return is required.

Over 2,000 euros — a 10% personal income tax rate will apply, without an additional military surtax.

The limit will be calculated based on total income from all platforms, not just OLX.

If the threshold is exceeded, the tax authority will issue a notice of assessment. You will have 60 days to pay the specified amount.

The new rules do not change the taxation procedure for sole proprietors. Law No. 4903-IX entered into force on October 23, 2026, and its main provisions will take effect on January 1, 2027.

Source: Ministry of Finance.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet signed the law on the taxation of income generated through digital platforms due to amendments introduced by lawmakers regarding politically exposed persons.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the taxation of digital platforms, which the public has already dubbed the “OLX tax.” The bill was approved by 241 members of parliament. The Servant of the People faction provided the most votes, while “Batkivshchyna” and “European Solidarity” did not support the bill.

The Verkhovna Rada withdrew the controversial bill No. 14025, known as the “OLX tax,” from consideration. The reason is simple: there weren’t enough deputies to vote in favor of the bill, which would have taxed online sales and services.

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