As of November 18, the Socar chain lowered the price of A-95 and A-95+ gasoline by 4 UAH per liter. Diesel prices have also changed: specifically, WOG lowered them by 1 UAH, while BRSM-Nafta is selling diesel at 98.55 UAH per liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, diesel fuel at WOG stations fell by 1 UAH/liter to 103.90 UAH/liter, and premium DP+ diesel by 1 UAH per liter, to 106.90 UAH per liter. Meanwhile, the price of gasoline and autogas remained unchanged.

At Socar, A-95 gasoline dropped by 4 UAH/liter to 91.90 UAH/liter, and premium A-95+ also fell by 4 UAH/liter to 94.90 UAH/liter. Prices for diesel fuel and autogas remained at their previous levels. Specifically, regular diesel costs 106 UAH/liter, DP+ costs 109 UAH/liter, and autogas costs 63.90 UAH/liter.

Meanwhile, at UPG and Okko stations, prices for all types of fuel remained unchanged. At UPG, A-95 gasoline costs 86.90 UAH/liter, diesel fuel—99.90 UAH/liter, and autogas—61.90 UAH/liter. At Okko, the price of A-95 gasoline is 90.90 UAH/liter, diesel fuel is 104.90 UAH/liter, and autogas is 64.90 UAH/liter.

Ukrnafta and KLO have also not reported any changes in fuel prices. Specifically, at Ukrnafta, A-95 gasoline costs 86.90 UAH/liter, diesel fuel—99.90 UAH/liter, and autogas—61.90 UAH/liter. At KLO, A-95 gasoline is sold for 84.40 UAH/liter, diesel fuel for 101.90 UAH/liter, and autogas for 62.90 UAH/liter.

At “BRSM-Nafta,” A-95 gasoline rose by 5 kopecks per liter to 85.99 UAH per liter. At the same time, diesel fuel has dropped by 1.01 UAH/liter to 98.55 UAH/liter. The price of autogas remained unchanged at 59.50 UAH/liter.

Currently, the most expensive A-95 gasoline is offered by the Socar chain at 91.90 UAH/liter, and by Okko and WOG at 90.90 UAH/liter each. The highest price for regular diesel fuel is at Socar—106 UAH/liter—and for premium diesel—109 UAH/liter. The most expensive autogas is sold at Okko—64.90 UAH/liter—while the lowest price for this type of fuel remains at BRSM-Nafta—59.50 UAH/liter.

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

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