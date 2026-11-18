The Ukrainian company Uklon has begun beta testing its ride-hailing service in Albania’s capital, Tirana. Albania has become the company’s second international market following its launch in Uzbekistan in 2023.

The testing period will last several weeks. During this time, the team will test the app, mapping, and payment systems, as well as establish partnerships with local fleet operators and drivers. The total planned investment in the development of the country’s local digital infrastructure and economy amounts to $15 million.

According to Uklon CEO Serhii Hryshkov, Albania has strong potential for economic growth and a high level of digital transformation. Beta testing will allow the product to be tailored to the needs of local residents and tourists before the service’s full launch.

In the third quarter of 2026, the total number of Uklon’s digital users reached 5.4 million, and the number of trips taken in Ukraine and Uzbekistan totaled 42.8 million. In addition to ride-hailing, the company’s ecosystem includes delivery services, an advertising platform, a marketplace, and a bus ticket booking service.

Source: NV.

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