The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar at 45.20 hryvnia on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Compared to Wednesday, November 18, when the U.S. currency was trading at 45.34 hryvnia, its value fell by 14 kopecks.

The official exchange rate for the euro also fell. As of November 19, the regulator set it at 49.57 hryvnia, compared to 49.85 hryvnia on Wednesday. Thus, the European currency depreciated by 28 kopecks.

Source: NBU.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the dollar exchange rate at Ukrainian currency exchange offices remained unchanged for buying, while it fell slightly for selling. The euro fell in both buying and selling rates, while at banks, the currency’s value depends on the institution and the method of calculation.

As a reminder, the NBU lowered the official exchange rates for the euro and the dollar on November 17.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the discount rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to exchange rates.

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