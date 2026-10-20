First phase of Canton Fair draws 189,000 buyers — ECNS

The first phase of the 140th China Import and Export Fair, known as the Canton Fair, has concluded in Guangzhou, China. It was attended by 189,000 overseas buyers from 214 countries and regions — 13.3% more than during the corresponding phase of the previous fair, ECNS reports.

Manufacturing and new energy

The first phase was devoted to advanced manufacturing. The exhibition area covered 520,000 square meters. More than 25,000 booths operated at the fair, and over 12,000 exhibitors presented their products.

The exhibition included 19 zones across five sectors: electronics and household appliances, industrial automation, lighting and electrical equipment, tools and metal products, as well as new energy vehicles and smart mobility.

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Next stages of the fair

The Canton Fair is held in three phases — from October 15 to November 4. The second phase will run from October 23 to 27 and will focus on building materials, furniture, everyday ceramics and home décor products.

The third phase is scheduled for October 31 to November 4. It is expected to feature toys, products for mothers and babies, clothing, food products and smart medical products. This year, the fair marks its 70th anniversary: since its establishment, its exhibition area has grown from 9,600 to 1.55 million square meters, while the number of buyers has increased from 1,200 to more than 300,000.

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