The 2027 state budget bill was approved by the relevant committee

The Parliamentary Committee on Budgetary Affairs has completed its review and recommended the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 for its first reading. According to Committee Chair Roksolana Pidlasa, members of parliament reviewed 5,236 amendments and, following a nine-hour session, incorporated 90 budgetary recommendations.

The draft document is expected to be considered in the first reading at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on approximately October 28. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky assured that the government will carefully review all recommendations provided in preparation for the second reading, emphasizing that the key priorities of the budget remain meeting defense needs, financial stability, and social benefits.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Telegram.

Members of Parliament submitted 5,236 amendments to the government’s draft state budget of Ukraine for 2027. This is the largest number of amendments in at least the last 24 years.

Earlier, Koretskyi promised that payments to military personnel would be made consistently and in full.

In the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2027, the base pay for military personnel was left at approximately 20,000 hryvnias.

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