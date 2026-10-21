Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt may own an approximately 1% stake in artificial intelligence developer Anthropic. At the company’s target valuation of $2 trillion following a possible initial public offering, that stake could be worth up to $20 billion. As Fortune reports, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg this.

Connection before Anthropic’s founding

Schmidt’s connection with Anthropic arose before the company was created. According to The Wall Street Journal, Schmidt began a relationship with Cami Clark in 2011 that lasted three years. In 2014, Clark began dating Dario Amodei and later married him. She introduced Schmidt to Amodei.

In 2018, Schmidt visited the couple’s apartment — three years before Amodei became a co-founder of Anthropic. In 2021, Schmidt became one of the early investors in a $124 million Series A funding round. According to Bloomberg’s sources, he invested tens of millions of dollars.

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Valuation and financial performance

According to PitchBook, Anthropic was valued at $461 million at the time of Schmidt’s investment in 2021. After a funding round on May 28, the company’s valuation reached $965 billion, according to data cited by Fortune. At a $2 trillion valuation, Anthropic’s value would be more than 4,300 times higher than in 2021.

Anthropic did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment, while a representative for Schmidt declined to comment on the situation. According to The Wall Street Journal, which reviewed the company’s S-1 document, Anthropic generated $16.3 billion in revenue in the first half of the year, compared with $1.1 billion a year earlier. Its loss for the period totaled $80.7 billion, including $72 billion in an accounting charge related to the increased value of convertible debt and financial instruments. Spending on computing infrastructure reached $9 billion in the first half of the year.

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