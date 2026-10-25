In Pakistan, the revenue target of the National Highway Authority (NHA) for the current fiscal year has been increased from 66 billion to 160 billion Pakistani rupees, while the agency's expenditure has been capped at 50 billion rupees. Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stated this in Lahore during a speech at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dawn reports.

Funds for roads

According to the minister, an additional 10 billion rupees from NHA revenue is planned to be allocated to expand the Lahore–Sialkot motorway from four to six lanes. Revenue from tolls and other sources, he said, will be used to build new roads and improve transport infrastructure across the country.

Khan also said that the Lahore–Khyber motorway project is to be completed in 2027. In his assessment, the expressway project in Balochistan will improve access to remote areas and reduce risks associated with dangerous roads and frequent accidents. Its completion is expected by the end of next year.

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Expenditure and business position

The minister noted that a significant portion of NHA revenue is spent on salaries, routine maintenance and road repairs, as well as emergency restoration of roads and bridges damaged by floods. He mentioned 224 billion rupees allocated for ongoing projects under the 2024 Public Sector Development Programme. According to Khan, a significant part of these funds was earmarked for national highway projects in Balochistan.

Khan said he had submitted proposals to the prime minister to make doing business easier in order to address problems in the industrial sector. He also urged banks to consider restructuring loans for industrialists affected by high interest rates.

Ali Hussam Asghar, president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, urged the government to amend business-related legislation to make operations easier for traders and industrialists. He also asked the NHA to consult major chambers of commerce before raising toll rates, as such rates increase businesses' freight and transport costs.

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