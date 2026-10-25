Riyadh Air moves flights from Riyadh to Al-Qassim — AeroTime

Riyadh Air has moved its flight operations from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to Al-Qassim International Airport. The carrier is resuming flights after Houthi attacks, AeroTime reports.

Which flights were moved

From October 25, 2026, Riyadh Air flights to Cairo, Dhaka, Jeddah, London Heathrow Airport, Lahore and Islamabad are to depart from Al-Qassim instead of Riyadh. For passengers travelling from Riyadh to the new departure airport, the carrier promises a free bus transfer. According to the company, the journey will take more than three hours.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Operations at the capital's airport

On October 25, King Khalid International Airport announced the resumption of operations: Terminal 1 was designated for domestic flights, while Terminal 2 was designated for international flights. According to AeroTime, following the October 10 attack on the airport, which killed 12 people, flights from Riyadh were suspended or subject to government restrictions.

On the same day, Saudi Arabian authorities reported intercepting and destroying ten ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the country's southern region. Earlier, the Saudi side had also reported intercepting a missile heading for Riyadh.

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