The UAE and Benin signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Abu Dhabi on October 25. The document was signed in the presence of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Benin President Romuald Wadagni, The National reports.

Terms of the agreement

The document was signed by UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi and Benin’s Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade Olushegun Adjadi Bakari. Following ratification, the agreement is expected to provide for the reduction or elimination of tariffs on a wide range of goods, the removal of trade barriers, and improved market access for service providers and investors.

The UAE president said the agreement was an important milestone in bilateral relations. According to him, it reflects the countries’ shared aspiration for long-term development goals, new opportunities for business communities, stronger economic resilience, and prosperity and stability in the regions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trade growth

Bilateral non-oil trade reached $2.15 billion in 2025. This was 65% higher than a year earlier and more than double the 2021 figure of $1.01 billion.

In the first half of 2026, bilateral non-oil trade reached $1.29 billion, up 37.4% year-on-year. Benin President Romuald Wadagni also emphasized the importance of the agreement in advancing shared sustainable development goals.

Read us on