Meta plans to raise $95 billion for AI development — CNBC

Meta said on Monday that it plans to raise a total of $95 billion to invest in artificial intelligence infrastructure and superintelligence. CNBC reports.

Two stages of the offering

At the first stage, the company intends to raise $35 billion through an underwritten public stock offering. This refers to a share offering organized with the participation of underwriters.

Later, Meta plans to raise another $60 billion under an at-the-market stock sale program. Together, the two stages amount to the stated $95 billion.

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Market reaction

Following the announcement, Meta shares rose 1.6% in premarket trading, CNBC notes. This increase was recorded after the company announced its planned capital raise.

CNBC published the report as breaking news and noted that it may be updated as new details emerge.

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