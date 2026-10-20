Chipmaker Qualcomm plans to cut jobs worldwide after its annual employee evaluations. Notifications to employees affected by the decision are expected to begin being sent in November, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Performance-based cuts

Qualcomm Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon described the upcoming process as performance-focused layoffs. According to him, the company seeks to strengthen a culture of high performance and address situations in which employees have consistently failed to meet expectations.

The memo does not specify the number of positions to be cut. Reuters was unable to immediately determine the scale of the planned layoffs, and Qualcomm did not provide an immediate comment in response to the agency's request.

Business priorities

As of September 2025, Qualcomm had about 52,000 employees worldwide, most of whom worked full time. The company's fiscal year usually ends in late September.

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The company is one of the largest manufacturers of smartphone chips. This year, it has faced a decline in consumer electronics sales, while rising memory prices have weighed on demand in key markets.

In its report at the end of July, Qualcomm forecast quarterly profit below expectations and said that revenue from Apple products would decline faster than previously expected. At the same time, the company expects that by fiscal 2027, most sales of its chips will come from areas outside smartphones, including the artificial intelligence data center market.

Amon noted that business priorities, organizational needs, employees' skills and expertise will be taken into account when making decisions.

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