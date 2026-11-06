Bershka, Pull&Bear, and Stradivarius will close their stores in Cherkasy in February 2027

At the “Lyubava” shopping center in Cherkasy, stores operated by three Spanish brands—Bershka, Pull&Bear, and Stradivarius, all owned by Inditex—will close.

This was announced by the mall’s director, Oleksandr Chornyi, in a statement to the local publication “18000.”

According to him, the decision is related to a global change in the company’s strategy and the optimization of its store network in various countries. The mall’s administration was notified of the termination of the lease agreements six months ago.

The stores are expected to close permanently in February 2027. It is not yet known which brands will occupy the vacated spaces.

Source: 18000

Oscar García Maseiras, CEO of the Spanish company Inditex, stated that he currently sees no conditions for returning the business to Russia.

The Spanish group Inditex, which owns Zara, plans to implement 20 projects in the U.S. by the end of 2027 to open, expand, and renovate stores for the Zara, Bershka, and Massimo Dutti brands. The U.S. market is the company’s second-largest in terms of sales after Spain.

The Spanish group Inditex, which owns the Zara brand, reported a better-than-expected start to the fall shopping season: its sales, adjusted for currency fluctuations, rose by 9% in August.

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