Rinat Akhmetov’s SCM Investment Group has agreed to sell its stake in the HarvEast agricultural holding to the Cypriot company Parallel Nafta Limited, which is affiliated with Alexander Dubinin, the owner of the Parallel gas station chain.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has authorized the buyer to take control of the entities that hold 75.1% of HarvEast’s shares.

Once the deal is finalized, Dubinin will acquire a controlling stake in the agricultural holding. According to HarvEast CEO Dmitry Skornyakov, there are no plans to change the current management team.

SCM has assured that the change in ownership will not affect the company’s current operations or its obligations to partners, shareholders, and landlords. The transaction is expected to be completed in 2027.

Source: SCM.

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