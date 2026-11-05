In Germany, real new orders in manufacturing rose by 4.4% in September compared with the previous month. The figure was slightly below market expectations, which had forecast growth of 4.6%. Preliminary official data from the Federal Statistical Office Destatis were reported by Anadolu Agency.

Automotive industry and mechanical engineering

The recovery in orders followed a revised 10.1% decline in August. The largest increase in September was recorded in the automotive industry, where new orders rose by 10.5%. Orders for machinery and equipment increased by 8.3%.

At the same time, new orders in the manufacture of other transport equipment fell by 10.4%. This category includes, among other things, aircraft, ships, trains and military equipment.

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Domestic and foreign demand

Domestic orders rose by 6.6% in September, while foreign orders increased by 2.8%. Orders from eurozone countries grew by 4.5%, while those from countries outside the eurozone rose by 1.6%.

In annual terms, adjusted for calendar effects, the volume of factory orders in September was 3.3% higher than a year earlier.

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