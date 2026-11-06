Prices for autogas in Ukraine are expected to continue rising in November

Retail prices for autogas in Ukraine will continue to rise throughout November due to a global shortage of the resource and logistical challenges.

According to the A-95 consulting group, in the second half of the month, the price of fuel at some gas stations could reach 66 UAH/liter, after the average price rose by 13.75 UAH/liter in October—to 57.66 UAH/liter—and, as of November 6, approached 60 UAH/liter (about 1.45 USD/liter).

The main reasons for the price increase are reduced production in the Gulf States and Iran’s attacks on civilian vessels, which have sparked a struggle between Asia and Europe over U.S. liquefied natural gas supplies, reducing U.S. shipments to Northwestern Europe by 17% in October and pushing import prices at the Ukrainian border to over 1,500 USD per metric ton. Additional price pressure stems from a shortage of autogas in the markets of Romania, Poland, and Lithuania, as well as queues at road border crossings and security risks in the Black Sea.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine.

In October 2026, Ukraine imported 156,000 metric tons of automotive gasoline. This is 7% less than in the same month last year, but 12% more for the first ten months of the year—a total of 1.42 million metric tons.

As of October 31, 2026, most of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains maintained their previous fuel prices. At the same time, autogas prices rose overnight at SOCAR, Ukrnafta, and BRSM-Nafta gas stations. The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains surveyed is approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel averages 104.99 UAH.

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the sharpest price increase in Ukraine—by 11–14.40 UAH per liter. Diesel fuel prices rose by between 4.91 and 9 UAH per liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not increase in price at all gas station chains.

The average price of A-95 gasoline at Ukraine’s largest gas station chains was approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel was 104.98 UAH. As of October 29, 2026, gas station chains updated their fuel prices.

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