An economist explained the legality of adding a surcharge for generator use to receipts

Food service establishments have the right to set their own prices for their products and include the cost of operating generators in the total price of goods; however, listing a separate charge for the generator on the receipt is a questionable practice.

Ihor Garbaruk, an economist and member of the Economic Discussion Club, commented on this issue. According to him, in a market economy, business owners are not required to operate at a loss and may raise the cost of their services; however, internal operating expenses, such as maintenance fees, must be factored into the pricing of the goods themselves.

The expert emphasized that listing generator service as a separate percentage or line item on a receipt could trigger audits by the tax authorities, and he also noted the need to develop government programs to support businesses during the energy crisis.

Source: UNN.

At the same time, the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection deemed a separate charge for generator use on restaurant receipts to be a potential violation of consumer rights and the imposition of services.

Due to blackouts and the use of generators, food prices in Ukraine continue to rise, and inflationary pressure is intensifying.

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