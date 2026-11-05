The National Bank has strengthened the hryvnia against the euro and the dollar

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for Friday, November 6, under which the hryvnia strengthened against major foreign currencies.

The official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar is 45.44 hryvnia, which is 9 kopecks lower than Thursday’s rate. The exchange rate for the euro fell to 51.04 hryvnia per euro, down 20 kopecks from the previous trading day.

Source: Data from the National Bank of Ukraine.

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