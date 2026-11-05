An application to create a sixth labor union has been filed at Samsung Electronics in South Korea. The application was submitted to the labor ministry the previous day, Korea Herald reports, citing union representatives.

Application for a new union

According to Samsung Electronics' largest union, which mainly includes employees of the semiconductor manufacturing division, the new organization is being created by former and current leaders of the company's second-largest union.

The second-largest union represents employees of the Device Experience division, which is responsible for Samsung's consumer electronics and mobile devices.

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Claims of internal disputes

An unnamed union representative said that internal disagreements between the former and current leadership of the smaller union had intensified. According to the representative, this may have prompted an attempt to create a separate organization.

At the same time, Samsung Electronics' second-largest union denied a connection between the internal disputes and plans to create a sixth union.

Device Experience employees

The new union is expected to focus on employees of the Device Experience division. Its organizational structure and areas of activity have not yet been confirmed.

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