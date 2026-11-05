Japanese company Nintendo sold 2.67 million Switch 2 consoles in the second fiscal quarter — 41% fewer than in the same period of the previous year. This was reported by CNBC.

Sales below the previous quarter

The figures cover the three months ended September 30. Nintendo called Switch 2 its flagship gaming console.

The result was also lower than in the previous quarter. At that time, the company sold 3.82 million Switch 2 devices.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Price increases in three countries

During the quarter, Nintendo raised Switch 2 prices in the United States, Canada, and Japan. Earlier this year, the company had already increased the console's price in the Japanese market.

Switch 2 sales declined after the device's price increase amid rising memory costs, CNBC notes.

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