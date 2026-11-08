Anthropic has signed an agreement to purchase gas-fired generators with a total capacity of 1.7 GW to power its data centers.

In late September, the company received an order worth $3.4 billion from the U.S. supplier OnePWR Solutions. The deal also includes engineering and construction resources for installing the generators.

Anthropic initially planned to become a OnePWR customer but ultimately decided to take over an order for Caterpillar generators that the supplier had placed two years ago.

This is the largest known single purchase of power generation equipment by an artificial intelligence development company.

Tech giants are increasingly investing in their own power sources due to the rapid growth in demand from data centers.

Source: Financial Times.

A study by Anthropic, conducted in collaboration with the MATS Program, showed that organizations consisting of multiple AI agents can perform business tasks more effectively than individual agents, but at the same time, their decisions are less aligned with ethical criteria.

In the U.S., Anthropic is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq, which could take place in mid-November. The company’s investors expect its valuation to range from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.

In the U.S., three major investors planning to participate in Anthropic’s initial public offering believe that the expected valuation of Claude, the chatbot developer, should be lowered. The possibility of postponing the IPO due to the sell-off in tech stocks is also being considered.

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