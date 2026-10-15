Ukrainian combat robots will be manufactured in Canada

The Ukrainian defense technology company Tencore signed a memorandum of understanding with the Canadian company Dominion Dynamics during the AUSA 2026 international conference in Washington. The document provides for the launch of production of Ukrainian TerMIT ground-based robotic systems at facilities in Canada starting in 2027.

As part of the partnership, Tencore specialists will provide technology transfer and training for Canadian engineers. For its part, Dominion Dynamics will integrate its own autonomous control and coordination system, AuraNet, into the systems and will develop a special modification of the TerMIT platform adapted to harsh Arctic conditions.

According to Tencore co-founder Roman Tkachenko and Dominion Dynamics CEO Elliot Pence, this collaboration marks the first practical step toward implementing the bilateral declaration signed in September by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The declaration calls for the production of thousands of combat unmanned aerial systems over the course of two years, a third of which are intended specifically for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Dominion Dynamics.

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