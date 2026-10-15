The changes proposed by the government to the rules governing the deferment of military service for conscripts and the designation of critical enterprises pose a high risk of losing qualified specialists, reducing production, and failing to fulfill defense contracts in the aviation and aerospace industries.

Vladimir Semenov, CEO of the Aerospace Association of Ukraine, made these remarks in a comment to the publication “UNN.” In his view, the draft amendments to Resolution No. 76 proposed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine—which would reduce the limits on reserving employees (specifically for the defense industry, from 100% to 85%)— as well as the initiative to establish an additional Coordination Center involving the security services, create unnecessary administrative barriers.

Semenov emphasized that training highly specialized engineers and designers takes years, and losing them would make it impossible for enterprises—which are already suffering from airspace closures and funding delays—to continue operating. The association called on the government to preserve the current mechanism for determining criticality and the rules for reserving employees, as any uncertainty threatens to bring enterprise operations to a complete halt and disrupt state defense contracts.

Source: UNN.

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