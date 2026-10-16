Supermicro appoints Mark Long as CFO — Fortune

In the United States, server equipment manufacturer Super Micro Computer, known as Supermicro, has appointed Mark Long as its new chief financial officer. He replaced David Weigand and assumed the role immediately, Fortune reports. The company had been seeking a new head of finance for nearly two years following an independent investigation at the board level.

New CFO's experience

The 59-year-old Long previously served as CFO and chief strategy officer of Western Digital, a data storage company. He also heads investment advisory firm Prime Impact Capital. In addition, Long was co-CEO and CFO of a SPAC he founded: the structure raised $300 million before merging in 2023 with Beijing-based auto insurance technology platform Cheche Technology.

Long's base annual salary will be $725,000. He will also receive a $500,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed annual cash bonus of $500,000. He was granted an initial equity award with an estimated value of $4.1 million and options for 150,000 shares.

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Investigations and authorities' requests

The appointment came amid investigations related to the company. In March 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI charged and arrested Supermicro co-founder Yi-Shan “Wally” Liao. According to the investigation, in a case involving the alleged smuggling of $2.5 billion worth of Supermicro equipment, servers with export-controlled Nvidia chips were illegally shipped to China.

Supermicro is not a defendant in the case and has said it is cooperating with law enforcement. Liao pleaded not guilty. An internal review conducted by the board of directors after his arrest found no evidence that current members of senior management knew about the alleged scheme, according to the company.

The company also reported receiving a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York regarding the charges against Liao, its compliance program and internal controls. Supermicro contractor Ting-Wei “Willie” Sun, who was also charged in the case, pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracy to smuggle and obstruction of justice. Weigand will remain with the company during a transition period to assist the new CFO.

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