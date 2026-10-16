KFC in the US to replace PepsiCo with Coca-Cola — CNBC

KFC in the US will switch from PepsiCo beverages to Coca-Cola products. The chain plans to complete the supplier change at all of its American restaurants by the end of the first quarter of 2027, CNBC reports.

A change after decades of cooperation

US KFC locations had offered PepsiCo beverages since 1986, when Pepsi acquired the chain. At the time, KFC was Coca-Cola’s second-largest customer for fountain beverage sales after McDonald’s.

Pepsi later spun off KFC along with Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, but as part of Yum Brands, the company continued to work with its former owner. Some international KFC restaurants already sell Coca-Cola products. At the same time, PepsiCo will remain an important partner for parent company Yum Brands and KFC in international markets.

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An attempt to win back visitors

KFC US President Catherine Tan-Gillespie, in a message to franchisees and employees, called the new beverage offering an important step in the program to restore the brand’s position. According to her, cooperation with Coca-Cola should give the chain an opportunity to create new products, take into account changing consumer tastes, and give customers more reasons to choose KFC.

The company seeks to win back US visitors who choose competitors, including Chick-fil-A and Popeyes. Beverages have become one of the important ways for fast-food chains to attract customers: McDonald’s and Taco Bell expanded their offerings by adding, among other things, refreshers and dirty soda. KFC also introduced cold coffee and shakes at its Open House innovation restaurant in McKinney, Texas.

Major restaurant chains rarely switch to another beverage supplier. In 2024, PepsiCo secured Subway, the largest US restaurant chain by number of locations, which had previously worked with Coca-Cola.

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