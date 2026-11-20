As of November 20, 2026, fuel prices continued to fall at Ukraine’s largest gas stations. A liter of A-95 gasoline costs between 83.40 and 91.90 UAH, while prices for autogas have largely remained stable following a significant monthly increase.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to November 19, A-95 gasoline at the UPG network has dropped by 1 UAH/liter to 83.90 UAH/liter, and premium A-95+ has also dropped by 1 UAH/liter to 85.90 UAH/liter. Regular diesel fuel dropped by 1 UAH/liter to 98.90 UAH/liter, while premium DP+ diesel fell by 2 UAH/liter to 100.90 UAH/liter. A-100 gasoline also fell by 1 UAH/liter to 96.90 UAH/liter. Autogas costs 61.90 UAH/liter.

At Okko, A-95 gasoline fell by 1 UAH/liter to 88.90 UAH/liter, while premium A-95+ fell by 1 UAH/liter to 91.90 UAH/liter. The price of A-100 gasoline dropped by 3 UAH/liter to 96.90 UAH/liter. Prices for diesel fuel and autogas remained unchanged.

At WOG, regular diesel fuel dropped by 1 UAH/liter to 102.90 UAH/liter, while premium DP+ diesel also fell by 1 UAH/liter to 105.90 UAH/liter. A-95 gasoline costs 89.90 UAH/liter, premium A-95+ costs 92.90 UAH/liter, and autogas costs 63.50 UAH/liter.

At Socar, fuel prices remained unchanged. A-95 gasoline costs 91.90 UAH/L, premium A-95+ costs 94.90 UAH/L, regular diesel costs 106 UAH/L, and premium diesel at 109 UAH/liter. Autogas costs 63.90 UAH/liter.

At Ukrnafta, the price of premium A-95+ gasoline fell by 3 UAH/liter to 84.90 UAH/liter. Meanwhile, regular A-95 costs 84.90 UAH/liter, A-92 gasoline – 82.90 UAH/liter, diesel fuel – 99.90 UAH/liter, and autogas – 61.90 UAH/liter.

At the KLO chain, A-95 gasoline has dropped by 1 UAH/liter to 83.40 UAH/liter, while premium A-95+ has dropped by 1 UAH/liter to 89.60 UAH/liter. Regular diesel fuel and DP+ also dropped by 1 UAH/liter—to 99.90 UAH/liter and 103.90 UAH/liter, respectively. A-100 gasoline fell by 1 UAH/liter to 97.90 UAH/liter, while A-92 fell by 1 UAH/liter to 82 UAH/liter. Autogas costs 63.40 UAH/liter.

At “BRSM-Nafta,” A-95 gasoline fell by 1.81 UAH/liter to 84.04 UAH/liter, while diesel fuel fell by 29 kopecks/liter to 98.01 UAH/liter. At the same time, autogas prices rose by 18 kopecks per liter to 59.82 UAH per liter.

Currently, the cheapest A-95 gasoline among the chains listed is sold at KLO—83.40 UAH/liter—while the most expensive is at Socar, where it costs 91.90 UAH/liter. The lowest price for diesel fuel was recorded at “BRSM-Nafta”—98.01 UAH/liter—while the highest was at Socar, at 106 UAH/liter. The most expensive autogas is sold at Okko—64.90 UAH/liter—while the cheapest is at “BRSM-Nafta”—59.82 UAH/liter.

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