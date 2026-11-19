"Truha," Ukraine's largest network of Telegram channels, has changed ownership. According to sources, the agreement between the project's founder, Maksym Lavrynenko, and crypto entrepreneur Mykola Udyansky was signed around April 2026.

In June, journalist Serhiy Sternenko and Forbes reported on the change in ownership.

At the time, it was reported that the deal could be worth between $15 million and $25 million.

Earlier, media reports had also suggested that Kharkiv entrepreneur Volodymyr Lytvyn might own the network. However, according to UNN sources, Maksym Lavrynenko, the founder of “Truha,” remained the owner until the deal with Udyansky was concluded.

Source: Forbes Ukraine

On November 19, 2026, “Trukha Ukraine” will celebrate its seventh anniversary. During this time, the project launched by Kharkiv native Maksym Lavrynenko has grown from a local public page into a major media group with a total audience of over 10.3 million followers.

In 2024, Maksym Lavrynenko, founder and owner of the “Trukha Ukraine” media group, launched the charitable project “Trukha Gives Housing.” Using funds from the group’s Telegram channels’ profits, the team purchases apartments for people who have lost their homes due to the war. Assistance has already been provided to displaced families who survived the occupation and injuries, families with children, and people with disabilities.

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