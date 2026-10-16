Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah said at an investment and trade conference in Shanghai, China, that more than two dozen memorandums are planned to be signed during the event. The documents will concern energy and mineral extraction, electric vehicles and automotive manufacturing, digital transformation, food processing, logistics, warehousing infrastructure and trade, The Express Tribune reports.

Security of Chinese projects

Shah assured representatives of Chinese businesses that the Sindh authorities would use all necessary resources to protect Chinese citizens and their investments in the province. According to him, a special unit has been established within the Sindh police to protect Chinese citizens and projects, and its capabilities are being further strengthened.

The provincial chief minister also thanked the Chinese authorities for assistance in developing the capabilities of local police to improve security measures. He noted that a responsible officer from the Sindh Investment Department would be assigned to each memorandum, while the implementation of the agreements would be monitored at the highest level of the provincial government.

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Areas of cooperation

Among the existing Chinese projects in Sindh, Shah named Shanghai Electric’s project at Thar Block-I, with a 1,320 MW power plant that has been operating commercially since 2023. He also mentioned the activities of China Machinery Engineering Corporation at Thar Block-II and China Three Gorges Corporation’s wind power plant in Jhimpir.

Shah named energy, mineral resources, coal-to-chemical processing, electric vehicle production, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, “smart cities,” the food industry and logistics as promising areas for further cooperation. According to him, the province’s special economic zones offer incentives guaranteed by law, including a 10-year income tax exemption and duty-free imports of capital goods.

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