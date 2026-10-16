Greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine have gone up in price by 14 percent over the past week

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables for 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

According to analysts, local greenhouse complexes are supplying fewer tomatoes than before. Due to the cold snap, the harvest in stationary greenhouses is ripening more slowly, and tomato cultivation in plastic-covered greenhouses has ceased.

Imported vegetables have not yet made up for the shortage of local produce. At the same time, rising prices for Ukrainian tomatoes are already stimulating an increase in imports from abroad.

Despite the price increase over the past week, greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine are, on average, 18% cheaper than they were in mid-October 2025.

Future price trends will depend, in particular, on the volume of local and imported produce.

Source: EastFruit

We should add that prices for certain products have risen in Ukraine over the past three days.

As a reminder, berry prices in Ukraine are rising due to a European shortage.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen an increase in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and ground tomatoes have become more expensive. At the same time, prices in retail chains vary significantly depending on the type of product, region, and the availability of special promotional offers.

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