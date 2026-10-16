The price of diesel at gas stations in Ukraine has surpassed 105 hryvnia per liter

As of October 16, 2026, several of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is about 90.55 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 100.84 UAH.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, at the “BRSM-Nafta” chain, autogas and A-95 gasoline rose by 1 UAH/liter, while diesel fuel rose by less than 1 UAH/liter. At Socar, diesel fuel and DP+ rose in price by 1 UAH/liter, while autogas rose by 2 UAH/liter. At WOG, autogas rose by 1 UAH/liter, while diesel fuel and DP+ rose by less than 2 UAH/liter.

Meanwhile, at Okko and UPG, diesel fuel and DP+ rose in price by 1 UAH/liter. At Ukrnafta, DP, DP+, and autogas rose in price by 1 UAH/liter. At KLO stations, autogas, A-95, DP, and A-92 gasoline rose by 50 kopecks per liter; A-100 and A-95+ gasoline rose by 1 hryvnia per liter; and DP+ rose by 2 hryvnia per liter.

Currently, the most expensive fuel is offered by the Okko, WOG, and Socar chains, while the lowest prices are traditionally found at BRSM-Nafta and Ukrnafta gas stations.

As a reminder, berry prices are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and ground tomatoes have become more expensive. At the same time, prices in retail chains vary significantly depending on the type of product, region, and the availability of special promotional offers.

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