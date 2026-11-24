The Ukrainian market has seen price increases for a number of fruits and vegetables. In particular, prices have risen for onions, potatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers.

Among vegetables, the prices of onions, potatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers have gone up. The most significant increase occurred in the sweet pepper segment, where prices rose to 80–150 UAH per kilogram, compared to 50–100 UAH a week earlier. As of November 20, cucumbers were selling for 150–200 UAH/kg, onions for 14–18 UAH, and potatoes for 10–15 UAH/kg.

In addition, the cost of herbs increased: green onions, dill, and parsley were sold for 195–205 UAH per kilogram. In the fruit segment, the price increase affected only grapes, with prices settling at 75–130 UAH/kg by the end of the week.

Source: EastFruit

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine continue to rise. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

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