Ukrainian producers are warning that bread prices will have to rise due to power outages, fuel costs, and Russian attacks. Experts predict that by the end of 2026, the price of bread could increase by 5–10%.

Oleksandr Taranenko, head of the All-Ukrainian Bakers’ Association, believes that prices must be raised by at least 5% to ensure the industry’s stability. Otherwise, bakeries across the regions could begin closing en masse within one or two months.

According to Taranenko, adjusting prices is complicated by resistance from retail chains, which are striving to keep the cost of basic bread varieties affordable. At the same time, he dismisses the risk of a price-fixing conspiracy among producers: there are over 7,000 registered enterprises in Ukraine, and significant competition and limited demand prevent them from arbitrarily raising prices.

Denis Marchuk, deputy chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, predicts that by the end of the year, bread prices could rise by 6–10%. Currently, prices are rising by approximately 1.5–2% each month. Future trends will depend, in particular, on how long businesses have to operate on generators and the cost of fuel.

Financial analyst Andriy Shevchyshyn expects a more moderate price increase—around 5%. In his view, rising prices may be tempered by falling demand and the availability of cheaper social bread varieties.

Russian attacks and power outages are worsening the industry’s situation. In November, two food processing plants in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast—Kremenchukhlib Plus and Skovoroda Plus—suspended operations. Among the reasons cited were the inability to ensure stable production due to power supply issues and the threat of airstrikes.

Over the years of full-scale war, the number of operating mills in Ukraine has decreased by 31%. In addition, up to 20% of bakeries have been damaged or completely destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

This was reported by “BusinessCensor.”

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the past week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables for 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

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