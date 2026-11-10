"Golden Mandarin" — Winner of the Ukrainian Business Award 2026

The Ukrainian company “Zolotyi Mandarin,” one of the leading manufacturers of paving slabs and concrete products for urban landscaping, is celebrating its 20th anniversary and receiving the prestigious Ukrainian Business Award 2026.





Over the past two decades, the company has undergone continuous development, refining its production technologies and expanding its product range.



Today, “Zolotyi Mandarin” offers a wide selection of paving slabs, facing stone, and landscaping elements, combining modern design, quality, and durability.

The company’s



products are used to landscape private properties, residential complexes, commercial facilities, and public spaces throughout Ukraine.



The Ukrainian Business Award 2026 is a significant recognition of the company’s many years of hard work, the team’s professionalism, and its commitment to continuous improvement



.“Golden Mandarin” continues to grow, implement new solutions, and create products that help shape modern and comfortable spaces.





20 years of experience. 20 years of trust. 20 years of quality!

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