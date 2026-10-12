In Germany, the cost of sending letters may increase by an average of 20.35% from January 2027. The Federal Network Agency, which regulates Deutsche Post prices, has proposed this maximum tariff increase for 2027–2028. This was reported by The Local.

Possible new letter price

Currently, sending a standard domestic letter weighing up to 20 grams costs 95 cents. If Deutsche Post fully uses the limit proposed by the regulator, the price could rise to €1.14. The company may also set rates in five-cent increments — in that case, a standard letter could cost €1.10 or €1.15.

Deutsche Post is expected to determine and announce the exact rates for each type of postal item later. According to the publication, the company fully used the permitted scope for price increases in previous years. Parcels are also expected to become more expensive.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Final decision expected in November

Deutsche Post, its competitors, consumer protection organizations and other interested parties may submit comments on the proposed decision by October 30. The final decision on the tariff increase is expected in November.

The regulator justified the possible price increase by a significant decline in letter volumes. In 2005, 16.9 billion letters were sent in Germany, while in 2025 the figure was slightly below 9.4 billion. At the same time, Deutsche Post continues to maintain a network of mailboxes, branches and mail carriers.

Since 2012, the cost of sending a standard letter in Germany has approximately doubled: it was 55 cents at that time.

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