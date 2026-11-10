The year of Mindichgate: who was covered, who escaped, and who is still in office

Exactly one year ago, the Mindichgate scandal erupted in Ukraine, becoming one of the biggest corruption scandals in the country in recent years. The energy sector is “celebrating” the anniversary with destroyed thermal power plants, while Kyiv residents are being given just five hours of electricity a day for the occasion. NABU and SAPO are also celebrating, having announced on November 4 that the investigation into the Midas case has been completed.

A year ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that those involved in corruption at Energoatom would inevitably be punished. And indeed, over the past year, some of the suspects have remained in pre-trial detention, while others have been released on bail. The alleged masterminds of the scheme, Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, successfully left Ukraine just hours before the searches and have no plans to return anytime soon. For some members of Mindich's inner circle, however, the whole affair has passed almost unnoticed.

One year after the high-profile revelations, what has changed not only in the investigation but also in the lives of those who created and participated in Mindichgate?

How the energy “tollbooth” operated

The scheme's participants brought contracts at the strategic state-owned Energoatom and other enterprises, with annual turnover exceeding UAH 200 billion, under their control. The rules for businesses were harsh: to secure a contract or receive payment honestly earned (which could be delayed for up to six months), companies had to hand over between 10% and 15% of the contract value. In conversations, this arrangement was called the “tollbooth.”

The conveyor belt was run by informal power brokers. According to investigators, the system was created by businessman Tymur Mindich (“Carlson”) and Oleksandr Tsukerman (“Sugarman”). Within Energoatom itself, the process was managed by Director of Physical Security Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”) and former adviser to the Energy Minister Ihor Myroniuk (“Rocket”). The case files also mention former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov (“Che Guevara”) and former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko (“Professor”).

The “laundromat” in Derkach's building and “beautiful” dollars

The proceeds were counted and laundered in a dirty accounting office at 20/1 Volodymyrska Street. A makeshift financial back office was set up in premises belonging to the family of former MP Andrii Derkach. Communications took place exclusively through encrypted messaging apps and cryptocurrency, while safes and cash storage locations were constantly changed. New-design $100 bills were referred to in conversations as “blue” or “beautiful,” while older banknotes were called “1996 bills.”

Over five years, more than $111 million and €12 million in cash passed through this office. The money was moved through a foreign investment fund, securities and cryptocurrency wallets.

“Carlson,” who never promised to return

In the Midas operation's corruption pyramid, Kvartal 95 co-founder Tymur Mindich occupied the very top. According to detectives, he was the scheme's principal organizer, controlled multimillion-dollar financial flows and had easy access to government officials' offices, promoting his own interests in the energy and defence sectors.

The Midas headquarters operated directly from Mindich's Kyiv apartment on Hrushevskoho Street. From there, he personally managed the flows: instructing whom to pay and how much to hand out in cash or transfer to offshore accounts, arranging fictitious employment for trusted associates and ensuring secrecy. NABU recordings even captured him speculating that anti-corruption agencies were already “keeping tabs” on their group.

Charges: Mindich faces three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: creation of a criminal organization (Part 1, Article 255), money laundering (Part 3, Article 209) and unlawful influence on public officials (Part 1, Article 344).

What has happened one year later:

Fled one day before the searches: Thanks to an excellent sense of danger, Mindich left Ukraine on November 10, 2025, through the Hrushev checkpoint, just one day before detectives arrived to conduct searches. He crossed the border legally as the father of three minor children and immediately settled in Israel, his country of citizenship.

Under sanctions and subject to an arrest warrant in absentia: Managing things from abroad has not been entirely smooth. On November 13, 2025, Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed personal sanctions against him for three years, and on December 1, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ordered his arrest in absentia.

Stuck in the Interpol process: In early 2026, NABU and SAPO placed him on the international wanted list. However, the public never saw a “Red Notice” on Interpol's website. SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko explained this by referring to a “non-public period” of the search procedure.

Taking Zelenskyy to court: Instead of appearing before a court, Mindich filed a lawsuit against the President of Ukraine in May 2026, demanding that the sanctions be revoked. In September, the court refused his lawyers' request to consider the case under the general procedure, leaving it to be handled under the simplified procedure.

Extradition: Back in late March 2026, the Prosecutor General's Office sent an extradition request for Mindich (together with his associate Tsukerman) to Israel's Ministry of Justice. However, there had been no response from the Israeli side either in the spring or by autumn. Extraditing Israeli citizens traditionally remains a legal challenge with virtually no prospect of a quick resolution.

Oleksandr Tsukerman: golden Tel Aviv, a Vienna transit stop and promises to return

Mindich's closest associate, Oleksandr Tsukerman, nicknamed “Sugarman,” acted as the chief personnel manager and hands-on operator of this financial empire. According to investigators, he selected personnel, helped build the criminal organization and turned 15% kickbacks from the energy sector into “beautiful cash.”

Charges: NABU detectives accuse Tsukerman of participating in a criminal organization (Part 1, Article 255 of the Criminal Code) and laundering property obtained through criminal activity on an especially large scale (Part 3, Article 209).

What has happened to him one year later:

A quiet escape through Palanka: Unlike his associate, who travelled directly to Poland, “Sugarman” chose a more complicated route. In late October – early November 2025, just days before the large-scale searches, he calmly crossed the border through the Palanka checkpoint, flew to Vienna and then headed straight to Israel using his Israeli passport.

Luxury living at Alrov Towers: Far from Ukraine's anti-corruption investigators, Tsukerman did not wander around alone. Investigative journalists from the Schemes project tracked him down in Tel Aviv, where he had settled in the ultra-luxurious Alrov Towers residential complex, right next door to his associate Mindich.

“It's all lies. I will return”: Speaking to journalists, Tsukerman gave the predictable response: he called all NABU allegations fabricated and solemnly promised on camera that he would return to Ukraine. The date of his return, however, is apparently still “to be confirmed.”

Following Mindich in suing Zelenskyy: In May 2026, exactly one day after his partner took a similar step, Tsukerman also filed a lawsuit against Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court. “Sugarman” is demanding that the presidential decree imposing personal NSDC sanctions against him be declared unlawful and revoked.

Sanctions and an extradition standstill: Despite the legal manoeuvres, the sanctions remain in force, and Tsukerman is officially wanted. In late March 2026, the Prosecutor General's Office sent an official extradition request to Israel's Ministry of Justice. For now, he continues to enjoy the views of Tel Aviv, while the Israeli judiciary traditionally does not readily hand over its own citizens.

Herman Halushchenko: almost a year behind bars

The ministerial office provided cover for the financial pyramid at Energoatom. Herman Halushchenko, who headed the Ministry of Energy from April 2021 to July 2025 before moving into the position of Minister of Justice for several months, appears in NABU materials under the rather elaborate nicknames “Professor” and “Sigismund.”

According to investigators, “Professor” helped Mindich maintain control over the energy sector's financial flows, receiving political protection and money-laundering arrangements in return. The laundering operation was extensive: funds were transferred through offshore accounts and a special fund on the exotic island of Anguilla, where the former minister's ex-wife and four children were placed. According to anti-corruption investigators, more than $7.4 million flowed into the fund's accounts, while another CHF 1.3 million and €2.4 million reached the family directly, either in cash or through transfers in Switzerland.

Charges: The former top official's actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 255 (participation in a criminal organization) and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (laundering property obtained through criminal activity).

What has happened one year later:

A high-profile dismissal and an unsuccessful escape: Halushchenko's political career began to crumble last year. On November 19, Parliament dismissed him as Minister of Justice. Then, in February 2026, the former minister was stopped at the border while attempting to leave the country and was immediately served with a notice of suspicion.

A starting bail amount of UAH 200 million: On February 17, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Halushchenko's detention with the option of posting bail of UAH 200 million. His detention was extended in April, and on June 12, the court showed some leniency, reducing the bail amount to UAH 150 million.

Release from detention and house arrest: On June 29, his sponsors managed to raise the required millions, the full bail amount was paid, and Halushchenko left the pre-trial detention centre. In October, the court also allowed the former minister to remove his electronic ankle monitor. As of November 2026, “Professor” is subject to a less restrictive preventive measure and is awaiting the conclusion of the investigation under house arrest.

Oleksii Chernyshov: a collector of suspicions, mansions in Kozyn and a golden electronic ankle monitor

Oleksii Chernyshov, labelled the revolutionary “Che Guevara” in the investigators' materials, has accumulated the richest collection of criminal episodes in the Midas case. While other suspects were limited to one or two proceedings, the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity turned receiving new notices of suspicion into a regular hobby.

According to investigators, “Che Guevara” was one of the main beneficiaries of the cash flows: he received at least $1.2 million and nearly €100,000 from Mindich's group. The final instalment of half a million dollars was allegedly transferred by the “laundromat” directly through his wife.

Charges: The range of offences he is accused of is impressive: abuse of office, receiving an unlawful benefit, illicit enrichment, filing false asset declarations and participation in large-scale money laundering (Articles 364, 368, 368-5 and 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What has happened one year later:

A serial bail poster: Chernyshov's history of preventive measures resembles a running marathon. In the summer of 2025, more than UAH 120 million in bail was promptly posted for him in the first case. In November 2025, following the exposure of Midas, the HACC ordered his detention with bail set at UAH 51.6 million. The very next day, two “generous benefactors” paid the amount and bought him his freedom.

A passport-free pass from the Appeals Court: On December 1, 2025, the HACC Appeals Chamber lifted the obligation to surrender his international passport.

Construction in Kozyn (“Dynasty”): In May 2026, NABU caught up with Chernyshov with a new notice of suspicion. It turned out that dirty money from Mindich's “laundromat” (more than UAH 460 million) had been laundered through the construction of the elite Dynasty complex in Kozyn. Four luxurious mansions, each measuring 1,000 square metres and worth approximately $2 million, were being built for the inner circle, along with a shared spa complex, swimming pool and gym.

No ankle monitor, but still under obligations: In July 2026, the HACC lifted Chernyshov's electronic monitoring requirement. In October, SAPO made some legal adjustments: the episode involving $500,000 allegedly received by his wife was reclassified from illicit enrichment to money laundering. As of November 2026, “Che Guevara” appears to be quite comfortable — he remains free under procedural obligations and awaits the next episode in this courtroom drama.

Andrii Yermak: bar association committees and the “R2” mansion in Kozyn

In the investigations surrounding Operation Midas, Andrii Yermak features not in the main Energoatom energy “tollbooth” scheme, but in a separate branch involving the Dynasty cottage complex in Kozyn. Whether he appears on the detectives' audio recordings has never been publicly confirmed. However, his connection to Mindich's financial “laundromat” turned out to be quite tangible.

According to NABU, members of Mindich's group laundered UAH 460 million through the construction of four luxury private residences, each measuring more than 1,000 square metres and worth approximately $2 million. In the case materials, each house had its own marker: house “R2” was intended specifically for Yermak, next to Mindich's “R3” and Chernyshov's “R4” mansions.

Charges: On May 11, 2026, NABU and SAPO officially notified Andrii Yermak of suspicion of laundering property obtained through criminal activity on an especially large scale (Part 3, Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Where things stand now:

Departure from Bankova: The personnel finale for the head of the Presidential Office came on November 28, 2025, two weeks after the large-scale searches in the Midas case, when Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing him.

Return to legal practice: Having lost his office on Bankova Street, Yermak went into low-profile mode under security protection and returned to his professional roots. On January 25, 2026, he renewed his right to practise law, and on March 3, he headed the National Bar Association of Ukraine's permanent committee on the protection of victims of armed aggression and compensation mechanisms.

Four days in detention and UAH 140 million in bail: On May 14, 2026, the HACC ordered the former head of the Presidential Office to be held in custody with the option of posting bail of UAH 140 million. Yermak did not have to spend long testing prison mattresses: on May 18, the full amount was paid on his behalf, and he was released.

A softer regime: In August 2026, the HACC further eased his procedural obligations. As of November 2026, Yermak remains in Ukraine, pursues legal activities on a voluntary basis and awaits the conclusion of the pre-trial investigation.

Ihor Myroniuk: detention record-holder and VIP cash courier

Ihor Myroniuk, nicknamed “Rocket,” a former adviser to the Minister of Energy, played the role of a key financial link in the Midas system. According to detectives, the main cash flow from Ihor Fursenko, Tsukerman's trusted associate, passed through him directly to “Carlson.” These were not simply courier errands: investigators believe that “Rocket” personally managed and controlled these financial streams, regularly transporting suitcases filled with “beautiful” dollars to the back office on Volodymyrska Street.

Charges: Myroniuk is accused of participating in a criminal organization, money laundering and receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 2, Article 255; Part 3, Article 209; and Part 4, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What has happened one year later:

The undisputed record-holder behind bars: Unlike his colleagues, who were released from the pre-trial detention centre within days or months, “Rocket” spent the longest time in custody of all the suspects — almost an entire year.

The bail millions roller coaster: The amount of bail set for Myroniuk changed several times in court. In November 2025, the HACC set it at UAH 126 million. In March 2026, it was reduced to UAH 100 million, but by the end of that same month the Appeals Court raised it back to UAH 126 million. In April, it was lowered to UAH 112 million, in June to UAH 85 million, and in October 2026 it was slashed to just UAH 25 million.

Release on a procedural time limit: However, no one ever paid even the UAH 25 million. Myroniuk was released not thanks to money, but because of the procedural calendar: the maximum legally permitted period of pre-trial detention had simply expired.

Round-the-clock house arrest: The HACC transferred the former official to round-the-clock house arrest. As of now, “Rocket” has landed at home, is wearing an electronic ankle monitor and is diligently complying with his procedural obligations while awaiting trial.

Dmytro Basov: the scheme's chief security officer, cryptocurrency investor and Bali property owner

Former Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security at Energoatom Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”) acted as the main shield of Operation Midas. Together with Myroniuk, he exercised full operational control over the flows within the state-owned enterprise. In other words, he was not just an ordinary operative, but the person who maintained the security “dome” over the entire scheme and was personally responsible for neutralizing any “threats” from oversight and anti-corruption agencies.

Charges: Basov faces several serious charges: creation of a criminal organization (Part 3, Article 255), receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 4, Article 368 — including an episode involving a $53,000 bribe) and money laundering (Part 3, Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What has happened one year later:

Two weeks in detention and a quick buyout: On November 12, 2025, the HACC ordered “Tenor” to be held in custody for 60 days, with bail set at UAH 40 million. However, he did not have to spend long mourning in his cell: by November 26, the full amount had been paid, and Basov was calmly released.

A July bonus — laundering through Bali and cryptocurrency: In July 2026, NABU and SAPO caught up with Basov in a new episode. According to investigators, between 2023 and 2025, “Tenor” successfully laundered at least UAH 30 million obtained through the “tollbooth” scheme. He actively invested the proceeds in premium Mercedes-Benz cars, mansions in Ukraine and luxury real estate on the exotic Indonesian island of Bali. To conceal the assets, they were registered in the name of a close associate, while payments were made through cryptocurrency wallets.

No detention, but a new suspicion: Despite the new notice of suspicion, Basov's preventive measure was not changed. SAPO stated that he had not breached his procedural obligations. Thus, “Tenor” is awaiting trial at liberty, subject to the existing restrictions.

The office “foot soldiers” and the “laundromat” accountants: Ihor Fursenko, Lesia Ustymenko and Liudmyla Zorina

This trio ensured the uninterrupted operation of the financial “laundromat,” where millions in “blue” dollars were counted, packaged and laundered.

Ihor Fursenko (“Ryoshyk”): Oleksandr Tsukerman's trusted associate. “Ryoshyk” was a key operational and logistical link in the back office: he maintained secrecy, created the necessary technical conditions for the offices to function and personally participated in packaging and laundering cash flows.

Lesia Ustymenko: Responsible for maintaining the “black books.” She compiled reports on the movement of dirty money in a special register codenamed “Manhattan.”

Liudmyla Zorina: Oversaw the legal and technical side of the operation. She was responsible for accounting for the network of shell companies used to move financial transactions and for preparing fictitious documents.

Charges: All three are accused of participating in a criminal organization (Part 2, Article 255 of the Criminal Code) and laundering property obtained through criminal activity on an especially large scale (Part 3, Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What has happened one year later:

A brief stay in pre-trial detention: None of the accounting and support staff spent long in detention — the required bail amounts were found almost immediately.

A multimillion-hryvnia buyout: On November 12–13, 2025, the HACC ordered all three to be held in custody: bail was set at UAH 95 million for “Ryoshyk,” UAH 25 million for Ustymenko and UAH 12 million for Zorina.

Quick release: Bail for both accountants, Ustymenko and Zorina, totalling UAH 37 million, was posted the very next day, on November 13, 2025. Fursenko was released a little later: the full UAH 95 million was transferred on his behalf on November 24.

As of November 2026, the entire office “team” is at liberty under procedural obligations, while their working days spent handling the “Manhattan” files will soon be assessed by HACC judges.

Kateryna Verber: luxury business rebranding and the transfer of ownership to Petro Hulak

The wife of the main suspect in the Midas case, Kateryna Verber, appears to have taken urgent measures to protect the family's luxury assets in Kyiv.

Before the November 2025 searches, Verber was a prominent socialite and headed the luxury boutique chain Kameron, which brings brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Balmain and Polo Ralph Lauren to Ukraine. At some point, she shut down her Instagram account, disappeared completely into the shadows and effectively vanished from public view. However, registration databases preserve everything.

What happened to the luxury business (November 2025 – November 2026):

The stores are still operating: The Kameron chain appears to have emerged from the corruption storm surrounding its beneficiary virtually unscathed. Its official website continues to sell brand-new collections and advertise promotions.

A complete overhaul: On November 26, 2025, just two weeks after Mindich fled and sanctions were imposed against him, the key legal entities associated with the Kameron chain urgently changed their names, beneficiaries and management in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities:

LLC “Kameron Fashion” was suddenly renamed LLC “Gulstrok.”

LLC “Kameron Group” became LLC “Storleyk.”

LLC “Polo Style” was renamed LLC “Beyond Limits.”

Petro Hulak — the new face of Kyiv luxury: The registration history no longer lists top managers from Verber's circle, Ihor Khmelov and Felix Furmanovych. In their place, a previously unknown Petro Hulak emerged as the sole director, founder and ultimate beneficial owner of all three renamed companies, whose authorized capital ranges from UAH 1,000 to UAH 10,000.

Was this a genuine sale of a luxury business, or a classic transfer of ownership to a nominee to shield the boutiques from possible NABU asset seizures and sanctions-related restrictions? That is a question that future developments in the anti-corruption investigations may help answer. Nevertheless, the timing of the asset re-registration, right at the end of November 2025, is quite telling.

Ihor Chervonenko: the pharmaceutical tycoon who safely weathered the Midas storm

Another interesting figure remained outside the main criminal proceedings: pharmaceutical tycoon Ihor Chervonenko, owner of the Pharmastor group, which includes the market giant Apteka Dobroho Dnia (Good Day Pharmacy).

His business, which generated more than UAH 4.24 billion in revenue in 2024 alone, turned out to be closely intertwined with Tymur Mindich's financial empire. Yet the pharmaceutical magnate has so far emerged from Operation Midas without a single scratch.

How the pharmacies entered Midas's orbit:

30% in exchange for “fixing things”: A significant stake in LLC “Pharmastor” is registered to the Cypriot company Pharminvest Holdings Limited. According to investigative journalists and law enforcement sources, more than 30% of this company is controlled by people from Mindich's inner circle. One theory is that this stake was payment for lobbying assistance and for removing sanctions-related risks facing the businessman's brother, former Transport Minister Yevhenii Chervonenko.

A UAH 2 billion scheme involving “scaring away rats”: While NABU was investigating kickbacks in the energy sector, the National Police and the prosecutor's office became interested in another set of numbers linked to Pharmastor. Between 2022 and 2025, more than 183 companies withdrew over UAH 2 billion from the pharmacy market under the guise of royalties for fictitious patents on... “ultrasonic rat repellents.” As a result, the state budget lost at least UAH 361 million in tax revenue.

Pharmacists turned filmmakers: Immediately after the first searches in the Midas case, pharmaceutical giant Pharmastor suddenly added a new business activity to its registered list of economic activities: “motion picture production.” Quite a specific line of business for a pharmacy chain, remarkably reminiscent of the favourite business activities of Mindich's partners from their cinematic past.

“Sugarman's” visits and the shadow of Kozyn: NABU and SAPO mention Chervonenko only briefly in their materials, particularly in connection with the possible laundering of cash from the so-called “Form-1” during the construction of the Dynasty residences in Kozyn. Meanwhile, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak pointed out that investigators had recorded regular visits by Oleksandr Tsukerman (“Sugarman”) to pharmacy chain offices.

Where things stand now:

Despite the colourful “rat-repellent” patents, “Sugarman's” visits and an unexpected passion for filmmaking, as of November 2026 Ihor Chervonenko has still not received an official notice of suspicion in the Midas case. He remains outside any procedural restrictions, while detectives consider whether the pharmaceutical chapter should become a separate courtroom drama.

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