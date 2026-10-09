Meta has banned advertising by China’s ByteDance, which owns TikTok, on its platforms in the United States, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. The restrictions took effect immediately and also apply to third-party advertisers running campaigns in these countries with links to TikTok and other ByteDance services, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Ban on competitor advertising

Meta explained the decision by saying that it is not obliged to host advertising for a competitor whose goal is to move users away from its apps. The company called the refusal to provide advertising services to a competitor standard business practice and said it would continue to compete through product quality and user experience.

The decision became another stage in the long-running rivalry between Meta and ByteDance. TikTok is one of Meta’s main competitors in the fight for the attention of users, content creators and advertising spending.

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TikTok’s position

TikTok and ByteDance did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on Meta’s actions. TikTok’s website states that the service does not support links that open other social networks or allow users to log in to them. At the same time, users can add links to their profiles that lead to websites of other platforms.

Meta is also urging TikTok and YouTube to introduce teen safety measures similar to those it agreed to in August after settling claims by US states over the harm social media causes to children. In particular, Meta agreed to set daily limits on the use of Facebook and Instagram by children, restrict their nighttime use of the platforms and strengthen controls over access to age-restricted content.

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