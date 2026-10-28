Reddit is introducing two separate feeds for users on the platform’s homepage: “For You” and “Following.” The new interface will gradually become available worldwide over the next few weeks, TechCrunch reports.

Recommendations and subscribed communities

The “For You” feed will combine posts from communities a user has already joined with recommendations selected according to their interests. Reddit said the feature is intended to help people find relevant communities and discussions they might not have discovered on their own.

The “Following” feed will display only posts from communities of which the user is a member. Users will be able to switch between the two options, and when they reopen the platform, Reddit will show the feed they viewed most recently.

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A new homepage format

Reddit had previously recommended posts to users from outside the communities they follow. However, in the new design, such recommendations will receive a separate section on the homepage.

The company said the change is intended to encourage interaction, participation, and a sense of belonging to communities. In its blog, Reddit called the new format a first step toward making it easier to discover new ideas, connections, perspectives, or interests. At the same time, during initial testing, some users had already expressed dissatisfaction with recommended content being mixed with posts from communities they chose.

With the new format, Reddit joins Instagram, X, Threads, and Facebook, which also use recommendation feeds to shape the content users see.

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