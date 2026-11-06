Bulgarian weightlifter Bozhidar Andreev has been suspended for four years for doping

Bozhidar Andreev, a Bulgarian weightlifter and bronze medalist at the 2024 Olympic Games, has been suspended for four years for violating anti-doping rules. A metabolite of mestanolol—a banned substance whose use constitutes a violation of anti-doping regulations—was detected in his system.

A metabolite of mestanolone was found in Andreev’s system.

The 29-year-old Andreev is a bronze medalist at the 2019 World Championships. He has also won the European Championships twice (in 2019 and 2024). The bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics was the highlight of Andreyev’s career.

This was reported with reference to the press service of the International Testing Agency (ITA).

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