Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti has announced the roster for November’s friendly matches against Japan and Singapore. The 26-player roster includes two players from Donetsk’s Shakhtar—midfielder Marlon Gomes and forward Alisson Santana. For both, this is their first call-up to Brazil’s senior national team.

This is the first time Carlo Ancelotti has called up Marlon Gomes and Alisson Santana to Brazil’s senior national team. Both players compete for Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” and now have the chance to prove themselves at the national team level. In total, five newcomers made the roster. In addition to the players from the Ukrainian club, defender Jonathan Jesus of Cruzeiro, midfielder André Luis of Corinthians, and Allan of Manchester City have received their first call-ups.

Ancelotti explained that he wants to get to know the new players better and assess their potential. According to the coach, each of them has his own strengths. “Each of them has his own qualities. Jonathan Jesus, in my opinion, is a very strong defender who possesses the necessary qualities: he’s very fast, aggressive, and smart. Alisson Santana has excellent individual skills, and Marlon Gomez brings dynamism,” Ancelotti said.

Thus, both Shakhtar players have been given the opportunity to make their debut for one of the world’s most successful national teams. At the same time, the call-up itself does not guarantee that the players will take the field in upcoming matches.

When Brazil Will Play in November

In November, the Brazilian national team will play two friendly matches. Ancelotti’s team will play its first match on November 14 against Japan. The second match is scheduled for November 17, when Brazil will face Singapore.

These matches will give the coaching staff an opportunity to evaluate new players and assess their readiness to play for the national team.

Full Brazilian National Team Roster

The roster for the November matches includes 26 players:

Goalkeepers: Bento (Al-Nassr), Lucas Perri (Torino), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba).

Defenders: Arthur Dias (Atlético-PR), Carlos Augusto (Inter), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel (Arsenal), Cunha (Nottingham Forest), Jonathan Jesus (Cruzeiro), Wanderson (Monaco), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Roma).

Midfielders: André Luís (Corinthians), Andriy Santos (Manchester United), Bruno Guimarães (Arsenal), Danilo (Botafogo), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos), João Gomes (Aston Villa), Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar).

Forwards: Alisson Santana (Shakhtar), Allan (Manchester City), Endrick (Real Madrid), Estevan (Chelsea), Raphinha (Barcelona), Ryan (Bournemouth), Vinícius (Real Madrid). This was reported by Sport RBC.UA.

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