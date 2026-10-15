Formula 1 has announced its first confirmed driver for the 2027 season

The young driver will replace French racer Esteban Ocon. Haas had previously decided not to renew its contract with the experienced driver. Camará will partner with British driver Oliver Berman.

The Haas rookie will be the second Brazilian driver in the field. His compatriot Gabriel Bortoleto is in his second season behind the wheel of an Audi. Brazilian drivers have previously won eight championship titles in the history of Formula 1.

Camara currently leads the Formula 2 drivers’ standings, where he races for Invicta Racing. Last year, the Brazilian won the Formula 3 title.

The Standings After the Singapore Grand Prix

Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes remains in the lead in the overall standings. The Italian driver has 340 points. Briton George Russell has fallen significantly behind his teammate (238 points). Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton remains in third place (229 points).

Max Verstappen of Red Bull moved up to fourth place (221 points). Next were Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (215 points) and reigning champion Lando Norris of McLaren (201). Mercedes remains unbeatable in the Constructors’ Championship. The German-British team has already earned 578 points. Ferrari has 444 points to its credit. McLaren remains in third place, with its drivers having scored a combined total of 339 points.

When is the next round of the 2026 season?

Formula 1 has taken a two-week break. The U.S. Grand Prix will take place October 23–25 in Austin at the Circuit of the Americas. The event will follow the classic format: three free practice sessions, Saturday qualifying, and Sunday’s race.

Last year, Verstappen triumphed in Texas. He was joined on the podium by Norris and Leclerc. Hamilton holds the record for the most wins in Austin (five).

This was reported with reference to the team’s official website.

Formula 1 will hold the Rwanda Grand Prix in the early 2030s — Asharq Al-Awsat.

Formula 1 has announced the 2027 season calendar, featuring ten sprint races.

Russell is closing the gap on Antonelli ahead of the Formula 1 race in Malaysia — TimesLIVE.