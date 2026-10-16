Iga Swiatek won the first set 6:4 in her match against Ann Li in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, China. The winner of this match will play in the semifinals against Maja Chwalinska, who earlier defeated Maria Sakkari 6:0, 2:6, 7:5, Interia Sport reports.

Started with a break

Swiatek began the match with a break, after which the tennis players held their serves almost until the end of the set. At 4:5, Li had two break points, but the Pole retained her advantage.

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The first set ended after an error by the American near the net. In the final rally, Li came to the net and hit a volley, but the ball went into the doubles alley. The official WTA account published a video of this episode.

Path to the quarterfinals

Before facing Li, Swiatek defeated Magdalena Frech 6:2, 6:1 and Ashlyn Krueger 6:1, 6:4 at the Wuhan Open. Previously, she had played at this tournament only once and lost to Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals.

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