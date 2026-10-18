According to Interia Sport, British tennis player Sonay Kartal won the first set of the WTA 1000 tournament final in Wuhan against Poland's Maja Chwalińska 6:2. Kartal took advantage of her first break-point opportunity. Chwalińska soon responded with a break back, but then lost the next game to love, after which the Briton extended her lead.

Error on set point

At 30:40 on her own serve, Chwalińska faced a third set point. Kartal hit a backhand, and the Polish tennis player sent the ball into the stands in response. This rally ended the first set and prompted an emotional reaction from the spectators. WTA published a replay of the final rally, in which Kartal converted her third set point.

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Road to the final

For both players, this final was their first career final at a WTA 1000-category tournament. On her way to the decisive match, Chwalińska defeated Mayar Sherif, Marie Bouzková, Iva Jovic, Maria Sakkari and Iga Świątek. Before the final, Kartal beat Anhelina Kalinina, Belinda Bencic, Jasmine Paolini, Elina Svitolina and Jeļena Ostapenko.

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