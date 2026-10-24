Chinese athlete Han Miaoyu won a gold medal in the women’s para powerlifting competition in the up to 79-kilogram weight category at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games. On Thursday, the 38-year-old athlete lifted 152 kilograms on her fourth attempt and set an Asian record.

Record-breaking result

ECNS reported the result on October 23, 2026, citing the Heilongjiang Provincial Disabled Persons’ Federation of China. According to the federation, the athlete lifted 152 kilograms on her fourth attempt, setting a new Asian record in the discipline.

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The athlete’s experience

Han Miaoyu represents China’s northeastern Heilongjiang Province and has been involved in para powerlifting for 20 years. She previously won gold medals at the World Para Powerlifting Championships, the Paralympic Games, and the Asian Para Games.

A competition photograph published in the ECNS article was provided by the Heilongjiang Provincial Disabled Persons’ Federation.

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