Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska and Nikola Bartunkova will play against Belgium's Elise Mertens and Diana Shnaider in the first round of the doubles event at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, China. The Mertens-Shnaider pair received the seventh seed.

Draw in Wuhan

As Interia Sport reports, Mertens plans to compete in Wuhan in both singles and doubles. At the time of publication, she was continuing her campaign in both disciplines at the China Open in Beijing and was due to travel to Wuhan on Sunday.

Chwalińska and Bartunkova had already played together in Beijing, where they reached the second round of the doubles tournament. In Wuhan, only the four highest-seeded duos are exempt from the opening round, so Mertens and Shnaider will begin the competition with a match against Chwalińska and Bartunkova.

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Singles tournament

In the singles event, Chwalińska will face Egypt's Mayar Sherif in her first match. According to the tournament draw, the Polish player could face Mertens no earlier than the semifinals.

On Friday, Mertens defeated Iga Świątek in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, 7:6 (7:0), 6:3. In the singles semifinals in the Chinese capital, the Belgian was due to play Zheng Qinwen.

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