Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska will play American Iva Jović in the round of 16 of the WTA women's tournament in Wuhan. The match is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, 2026, with a start time of 06:30.

Match in Wuhan

According to Interia Sport, the meeting will take place in the round of 16 of the tournament. The outlet also announced a live text online broadcast of the match between Chwalińska and Jović.

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Assessment of playing styles

In its preview, Interia Sport described Chwalińska as a tennis player with a versatile playing style, good technique and fighting qualities. The outlet calls Jović a player who stands out for reliable and aggressive play from the baseline. In the opinion of the preview's authors, the American's style presents a tactical challenge for the Polish athlete. The authors also expect a fierce battle for every ball.

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