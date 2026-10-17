In Wuhan, China, Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska will face Britain’s Sonay Kartal in the final of the WTA 1000 tournament. The match is scheduled for Sunday, October 18, and will begin no earlier than 12:30 p.m. Polish time, Interia Sport reports.

Chwalińska’s path to the final

In the semifinal, Chwalińska defeated another Polish tennis player, Iga Świątek, 7:5, 6:1. In the round of 32, she beat Marie Bouzková 1:6, 6:1, 6:1. In the quarterfinal, the Polish player overcame Maria Sakkari 6:0, 3:6, 7:5.

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Opponent from Great Britain

On her way to the decisive match, Kartal defeated, among others, Belinda Bencic, Jasmine Paolini and Elina Svitolina. According to the outlet, the final will be broadcast by CANAL+ Sport 2. Online viewing will be available to subscribers of the CANAL+ Online platform.

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