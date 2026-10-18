Rhys McClenaghan, the Olympic champion, failed to reach the pommel horse final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. In qualification, the 27-year-old athlete scored 14.400 points and finished 10th, BBC Sport reports.

Qualification result

McClenaghan's result was not enough to qualify for the final in this discipline. According to BBC Sport, the gymnast's return to competition after shoulder surgery has been difficult.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return to competition

McClenaghan missed all of 2025 while recovering from shoulder surgery. In July, he finished sixth at the Commonwealth Games, his first major tournament after the injury. In August, the athlete placed seventh at the European Championships in Zagreb.

Previous titles

McClenaghan is a two-time world champion and a three-time European Championships gold medalist. The Olympic champion finished the World Championships qualification in Rotterdam in 10th position.

Read us on