The organizers of the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan have released the quarterfinal schedule. On Friday, October 16, Maja Chwalińska will play Maria Sakkari before Iga Świątek, who will face the winner of the Ann Li–Janice Tjen match.

Round of 16 victories

According to Interia Sport, Chwalińska defeated Iva Jovic in straight sets in their Round of 16 match. In the quarterfinal, she will face Sakkari.

Świątek also reached the quarterfinals after defeating Ashlyn Krueger. At the time the schedule was announced, the Polish tennis player did not yet know her next opponent: it will be the winner of the match between Li and Tjen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Match start times

Chwalińska will play the third match of the day, which begins at 05:00 Polish time. Diana Shnaider and Jeļena Ostapenko are set to play first, followed by Elina Svitolina and Sonay Kartal.

Świątek's match against the winner of the Li–Tjen pairing is scheduled to begin no earlier than 13:00 Polish time. Both tennis players remain in contention for the WTA 1000 title in Wuhan.

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