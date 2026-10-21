Porto lost 0-1 at home to PSV in the third round of the Champions League. After three matches, Francesco Farioli’s team has not earned a single point. Oskar Pietuszewski, Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior started for the hosts. Interia Sport reports.

Pietuszewski’s moments

The first half at the Estádio do Dragão ended goalless. The hosts started the match more actively, and Pietuszewski had several opportunities. In one episode, he created a chance himself, but his shot was not powerful enough. On another occasion, the Polish footballer missed the target after trying to control the ball with his chest.

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In the 29th minute, Pietuszewski ran with the ball to the edge of the penalty area, where he received a slight push from a PSV defender. After a pause, the referee did not award a penalty. At the end of the first half, Filip Kostić failed to convert a dangerous counterattack by the visitors.

PSV goal in the second half

PSV scored the only goal in the 57th minute. Mijans passed to the far post, where Til scored from close range against Porto. In the 72nd minute, the hosts had two very dangerous chances to equalize, but PSV players, among other things, cleared the ball off the goal line. Porto also failed to convert their other chances.

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