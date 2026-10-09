Brazilian footballer Raphinha may miss Barcelona's home match against Getafe in the eighth round of La Liga in Spain. The meeting is scheduled to take place at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona. The player is recovering from a minor right thigh injury sustained in the India vs. Brazil match.

Individual training

According to Interia Sport, Raphinha left the Brazil national team's camp early due to the injury. Carlos Monfort, a journalist for the Catalan outlet Sport, reported that the footballer trained individually in the morning and did not join the group session.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Monfort, barring an unexpected development, the Brazilian will not play against Getafe. The journalist also expects Raphinha to be ready for the match against Galatasaray, scheduled for Tuesday, October 13.

Matches in October

In October, Barcelona are also set to play PSG on October 20 and Real Madrid on October 25. Since the start of the season, Raphinha has played eight matches for the Catalan club, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists, according to the outlet.

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